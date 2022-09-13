14e legislature : la composition du bureau ci dessous
PRESIDENT
Monsieur Amadou Mame Diop
VICE-PRESIDENTS
? Premier Vice-Président : M. Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr
? Deuxième Vice-Président : Mme Aissatou Sow Diawara
? Troisième Vice-Président : Docteur Malick Diop
? Quatrième Vice-Président : Mme Yetta Sow
? Cinquième Vice-Président : M. Mamadou Barra Gaye
? Sixième Vice-Président : Mme Mame Fatou Gueye
? Septième Vice-Président : M. Mamadou Lamine Diallo
? Huitième Vice-Président : Mme Gnyma Goudiaby
SECRETAIRES ELUS
? Premier : Mme Ndeye Lucie Cissé
? Deuxième : M. Karim Sène
? Troisième : Mme Astou Ndiaye
? Quatrième : M. Babacar Mbaye
? Cinquième : Mme Awa Diéne
? Sixième : M. Abdoulaye Diop
QUESTEURS
? Premier questeur : M. Daouda Dia
? Deuxième questeur : Mme Aicha Toure
PRESIDENTS DE GROUPE PARLEMENTAIRE
? Groupe Benno Bokk Yakaar: M. Omar Youm
? Groupe Yewi Askan wi : M. Birame Souleye Diop
? Groupe Wallu : M. Mamadou Lamine Thiam
Laisser un commentaire