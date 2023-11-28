<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Assembl\u00e9e - Guy Marius au le ministre de la p\u00eache : "Vous devriez avoir honte de rire\u2026"<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/youtu.be\/k-bAvAejDjY?si=1hyoFWCrTfpSBTfN","type":"video","providerNameSlug":"youtube","responsive":true,"className":"wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-video is-provider-youtube wp-block-embed-youtube wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/youtu.be\/k-bAvAejDjY?si=1hyoFWCrTfpSBTfN\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/@Senegal7tv"><\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->
Laisser un commentaire