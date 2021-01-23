<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>D\u00e9claration de Serigne Mountakha Mback\u00e9 apr\u00e8s l'inhumation de Serigne Atou DIAGNE<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:core-embed\/youtube {"url":"https:\/\/youtu.be\/LWWU07QB35E","type":"video","providerNameSlug":"youtube","className":"wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed-youtube wp-block-embed is-type-video is-provider-youtube wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/youtu.be\/LWWU07QB35E\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:core-embed\/youtube -->
Laisser un commentaire