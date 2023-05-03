XALIMANEWS-La star argentine, Lionel Messi, quittera le Paris Saint Germain en fin de saison, selon le journaliste italien, Fabrizio Romano.

D’après le très influent journaliste transalpin, le meilleur joueur et vainqueur du Mondial 2022, va quitter le PSG en fin de saison. Sur sa page Twitter, Fabrzio Romano a annoncé que le père de Leo, Jorge Messi, a déjà communiqué la décision de son fils au PSG, il y’a un mois en raison du projet.

Pour rappel, la Pulga a été sispendu 2 semaines par le club de la capitale, pour avoir séché l’entrainement du lendemain de la défaite devant Lorient (1-3), en s’offrant une escapade en Arabie Saoudite.

? Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. There are no doubts about that anymore.



Behind the scenes, it’s now understood that Leo’s father Jorge communicated the decision to PSG already one month ago due to the project.



It was the final breaking point. pic.twitter.com/Bwehuvyq1E