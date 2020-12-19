<!-- wp:core-embed\/youtube {"url":"https:\\\/\\\/youtu.be\\\/UjNA8jeUpMw","type":"video","providerNameSlug":"youtube","className":"wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed-youtube wp-block-embed is-type-video is-provider-youtube wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/youtu.be\/UjNA8jeUpMw\n<\/div><figcaption><strong>XALIMANEWS<\/strong>-Le pr\u00e9sident du mouvement "Gueum sa bopp"Bougane Gueye <\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:core-embed\/youtube -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Dmedia<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->
Laisser un commentaire