<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Revivez la c\u00e9l\u00e9bration de Tabaski \u00e0 Louisville Kentucky (Etats-Unis). Pri\u00e8re dirig\u00e9e par imam Aly Sakho.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:core-embed\/youtube {"url":"https:\/\/youtu.be\/f1jvut8lvu8","type":"video","providerNameSlug":"youtube","className":"wp-embed-aspect-4-3 wp-has-aspect-ratio"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed-youtube wp-block-embed is-type-video is-provider-youtube wp-embed-aspect-4-3 wp-has-aspect-ratio"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/youtu.be\/f1jvut8lvu8\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:core-embed\/youtube -->
