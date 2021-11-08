<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong>Barth\u00e9l\u00e9my : \u201cJe rappelle au p\u00e8re Ndiaga Diouf que son fils \u00e9tait un vulgaire nervis\u2026\u201d<\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:core-embed\/youtube {"url":"https:\/\/youtu.be\/G-Cb0vx9qXQ","type":"video","providerNameSlug":"youtube","className":"wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed-youtube wp-block-embed is-type-video is-provider-youtube wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/youtu.be\/G-Cb0vx9qXQ\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:core-embed\/youtube -->
Laisser un commentaire