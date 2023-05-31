<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Vid\u00e9o- Dialogue national: Ce que Khalifa Sall a dit \u00e0 Macky Sall, l\u2019int\u00e9gralit\u00e9 de son discours <\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/youtu.be\/hoYC-XyuVdM","type":"video","providerNameSlug":"youtube","responsive":true,"className":"wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-video is-provider-youtube wp-block-embed-youtube wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/youtu.be\/hoYC-XyuVdM\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->
