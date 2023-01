Two legends of the game have been inducted into the #PLHallOfFame : ?? Thierry Henry Apps: 258 Goals: 175 ? Golden boots: 4 Premier League trophies: ?? ??????? Alan Shearer Apps: 441 Goals: 260 ? Golden boots: 3 Premier League trophies: ? pic.twitter.com/UtpDlmsEPi

