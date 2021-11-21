<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Locales 2022 - Suivez en direct l'investiture des candidats du d\u00e9partement de Dakar de la coalition Yewwi Askan Wi<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/video.php?height=288&href=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.facebook.com%2Fwaxalima%2Fvideos%2F230900729145375%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0" width="560" height="288" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->
