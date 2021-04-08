<!-- wp:core-embed\/youtube {"url":"https:\/\/youtu.be\/680upAX5W2I","type":"video","providerNameSlug":"youtube","className":"wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed-youtube wp-block-embed is-type-video is-provider-youtube wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/youtu.be\/680upAX5W2I\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:core-embed\/youtube -->
PARANOÏA ET MANIPULATIONS POUR SE DEONNER DE L’IMPORTANCE AUPRES DU PRESIDENT MACKY SALL. JUSQU’A L’EXTINCTION DU SOLEIL, COMME DIRAIT L’AUTRE AUCUN TERRORISTES NE VIENDRA AU SENEGAL ! J’ENTENDS DES IGNORANTS DIRE QUE POUR S’ACCAPARER DE NOTRE PETROLE ET GAZ CERTAINS VOUDRAIENT CREER UNE GUERRE ENTRE-NOUS POUR TOUT VOLER AU MOMENT OU NOUS SERIONS EN TRAIN DE NOUS BATTRE « ! Rien de plus idiot à dire, comme si nous étions de petites fourmis que n’importe qui pourrait venir écraser des pieds. Sachons raison garder, citoyens !