Barça Legends to play Liverpool FC Legends in game postponed due to the pandemic ? Anfield Stadium ? March 26, 2022 at 3PM CET Full story ? https://t.co/RPCneGM5zQ pic.twitter.com/ec7T30ehBq

I Agree

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy