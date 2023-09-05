XALIMANEWS-Comme annoncé, le défenseur latéral gauche international sénégalais, Fodé Ballo Touré, est transféré à Fulham en provenance de l’AC Milan, en prêt sans option d’achat.

Selon le très réseauté journaliste transalpin, Fabrizio Romano, Fodé Ballo Touré est officiellement transféré à Fulham en provenance de l’AC Milan, sous forme de prêt sans option d’achat. Le club anglais couvrira 100/% du salaire de l’AC d’après le journaliste italien.

Fodé Ballo Touré has formally completed his move to Fulham from AC Milan today in London — here with his agent ????



Loan deal, no buy option. Fulham will cover 100% of the salary from AC Milan. pic.twitter.com/ZVGeeefhUt